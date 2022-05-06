Suspect wanted after hit and run involving 12-year-old girl who had just gotten off school bus

Getting Answers
Police are looking for this man, who is accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with his SUV, then fleeing the scene before police arrived.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for the person responsible for hitting a 12-year-old girl with their vehicle, then fleeing the scene.

It happened Thursday, May 5 around 3:45 p.m. on Jewella Avenue near Silver Pine Boulevard. Officers who responded say they found a 12-year-old girl lying in the road. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

SPD officials say the girl had just gotten off a school bus and was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a silver SUV. The driver of the SUV reportedly stopped briefly and got out of his vehicle, then left the scene before police got there. A passerby was able to take a photo of the person before he left. Police are now asking for the community’s help identifying the person.

Anyone with information should call 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

