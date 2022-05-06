Summer unofficially kicks off this weekend

(KSLA) - The rain is gone for the foreseeable future, so now it’s about to get hot! Some days could be near record territory! With such hot temperatures and no major changes, it will feel more like July rather than May!

This evening will have no clouds around and very tolerable heat. Temperatures will only be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will not be too bad either, so this will be a good time to enjoy the outdoors this evening. You may want to consider the State Fair while they’re still in town.

Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no rain at all. Temperatures will be cooling down to the mid to upper 50s. It will be very pleasant as we start off your Saturday. It might be cool enough to leave your window open, but you will need to close it quickly in the morning!

This weekend will be dry with very limited rain. A shower or two is not ruled out Saturday, but it should not be enough to cancel any plans. Here’s the catch. It will be HOT! Blazing hot! Temperatures over the weekend will get up to the 90s! Especially on Sunday in the mid 90s! That would put us near record territory. Saturday should be just below the record, then Sunday should beat the old record set from 1875. Plus the humidity will be high, making it feel even worse! Feels like temperatures may get up to the triple digits! (Gulp) Stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors. Maybe this year you get your mother a pack of ice or a nice frozen daquiri to cool down with!

With this weather pattern we are in, it will be very persistent. A ridge of high pressure will move over the ArkLaTex and much of the eastern United States. It will be trapped there with a low pressure center on either side of the high pressure. So the western half of the US will see below average temperatures with a little more rain. Meanwhile we will have above average temperatures with no rain.

Monday and Tuesday will also be very hot with dry conditions. I do not expect much if any rain either of these two days. Temperatures will remain around record territory. So highs will be in the mid 90s. For reference, average high temperatures for early May is only the lower to mid 80s. So we are about 10-15 degrees or so above average. Heat advisories could be issued through next week. Stay cautious in the heat!

Wednesday and Thursday will have more of the same. Extreme heat with basically no chance of rain. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 90s in the afternoon with summertime-like humidity. So feels like temperatures could still be up around the century mark. Even in the morning, temperatures will only cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to this humidity.

Friday, guess what! it will still be hot and dry! No major changes will take place until this weather pattern does. So until that happens we are going to be in these hot summer-like days with no rain.

Have a great rest of the week, and prepare for all the heat on its way!

