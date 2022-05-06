SPENDING SMARTER: Federal interest rates on the rise & how that affects you

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Expect to pay more on interest rates. On Thursday, May 5, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.5%. Some experts believe it could raise another 1.5% by the end of 2022.

That’s not good news for people looking to buy a home. Add in limited supply on available homes across the country, and you could be in a big bind if you’re trying to find a new home.

Things aren’t any better if you’re looking to buy a car or if you use your credit card.

Here’s a breakdown of how these increases affect you:

For every 0.5% interest rates rise, that will cost you $50 for every $10,000 you borrow

If you buy a home for $200,000, that’s an extra $1,000 per year you’re paying in additional interest alone

When it comes to your credit card, you’re going to see increases to rates on your bill, likely within your next billing cycle

Some ways to combat the added costs: check into zero or low-interest credit cards. You can even transfer your current balance to a card with these options.

You can also contact your credit card company and ask for a lower rate. Those companies agree to lower rates more often than you think, since they want to keep your business.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.