‘Sound the Alarm’ event provides free fire alarms for at-risk neighborhoods

By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters and volunteers gathered on Friday, May 6, off Bert Kouns to help the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life” event kicks off. Volunteers will provide and install fire alarms in at-risk neighborhoods free-of-charge.

“Something else that people don’t realize is the number of fires that we have right here in north Louisiana. Hartford did a study a couple of years back, about two years ago, of the most fire prone cities in the United States and Shreveport came in at number two,” said North Louisiana Chapter Executive Director Karen McCoy.

If you would like to volunteer or get a smoke alarm installed in your home, you have until May 7 to reach out to the chapter.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

