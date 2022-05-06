Shreveport man wanted for alleged thefts involving sewing machines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Property Crimes Unit Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Steven Cobb.

Cobb is accused of defrauding multiple victims involving the delivery of sewing machines. Officials say Cobb has possibly left the Shreveport area.

On May 4, three warrants for felony theft were issued for Cobb’s arrest. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

