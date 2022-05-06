Scorching heat on the way the next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we will see our weather dry out and heat up as we head through the weekend after the severe weather weather we had to contend with yesterday. Today, overall, will be the best day of the next seven as the mugginess will be relatively in check and highs that will be in the mid-80s. As we go through the weekend and really all of next week we are tracking heat and humidity building in across the region rarely seen this time of year. Nearly a week straight of highs in the low, mid, and even upper 90s are possible a massive ridge builds in. Those temperatures combined with elevated humidity will make it truly oppressive some days to be outside.

We are tracking rising heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex as we go through the holiday weekend into next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door on this Friday you can leave the rain gear at home, but grab the sunglasses as we are tracking beautiful weather ahead for the ArkLaTex today. Temperatures this morning are down in the 50s, but ample sunshine will help us get into the mid-80s this afternoon. That combined with humidity that won’t be much of factor will make for a wonderful afternoon to get outside.

As we go through your Mother’s Day weekend we are expecting soaring temperatures as well as humidity for the region. Highs on Saturday should be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies with mid-90s on the table. When you combine the rising humidity with the hot temperatures ‘feels-like’ temperatures around the 100 degree mark should be expected. Just keep that in mind as you plan Mother’s Day festivities. Sunday could bring the first of a few record highs.

Looking ahead to next week we are only expected more of the same on the way for the region with more heat and more humidity. Temperatures Monday through at least Thursday of next week should be in the 90s with record highs possible as well. We will also see more elevated humidity thanks to a powerhouse of a ridge that will be building in over the central portion of the country. That will make record highs much more likely than any significant rain chances. So if you love hot and dry weather, this will be the week for you.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather we will have Friday! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.