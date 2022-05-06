Online registration open for Shreveport-Bossier’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In autumn of this year, people across the United States will stand together in an effort to end Alzheimer’s disease.

In northwest Louisiana, this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on October 8 at the Louisiana Boardwalk. Online registration opened on Friday, May 5.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcomed. To register for the walk, tap or click here.

As of May 6, the Shreveport-Bossier city walk raised nearly $10,000.

For those signing up, the Alzheimer’s Association issued a Mother’s Day/Father’s Day challenge to participants: those who raise $50 by June 16 will receive a personalized sign honoring a loved one placed along the route during the day of the walk.

Currently, more than 92,000 individuals in Louisiana are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia in Louisiana are expected to be 26.8% higher than average. More than $765 million in Medicaid costs are spent caring for people in Louisiana living with Alzheimer’s.

Walk for Alzheimer’s events are held annually in more than 600 communities in the United States. The walk is one of the largest events that raises funding and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

For more on the Alzheimer’s Association, including information on research and community support, visit its website here. For the Walk to End Alzheimer’s home page, visit this link.

