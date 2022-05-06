Getting Answers
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Mount Enterprise

Residents at Rusk County RV park continue cleanup after storms cause damage
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Mount Enterprise. The tornado caused damage to the Whispering Pines RV Park in Rusk County.

While the weather has cleared out Friday, people at the Whispering Pines RV park in Rusk County are cleaning up after damage caused by storms Thursday.

Damage was done both to trees and RV’s and mobile homes at the park.

A team from the National Weather Service is working to assess the damage.

“We’re relatively confident a tornado came through here,” said Brad Bryant with the National Weather Service.

The Red Cross and the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department are at the park to help with cleanup and assistance to residents.

Three people were injured in the storm.
KLTV's Bob Hallmark spoke to NWS meteorologists who were surveying storm damage at the Whispering Pines RV Park in Rusk County Friday.

