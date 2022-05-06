Man injured in south Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot early Friday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just after midnight on May 6 to a bar on Mansfield Road.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, one man was shot in the leg. His injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

