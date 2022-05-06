Getting Answers
Man arrested for alleged sex crimes in both Bossier & Shreveport

William Adkins
William Adkins(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is now behind bars after efforts made by both the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department.

William Adkins, 27, was arrested by BPSO for one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor. During the investigation, information was found about crimes of a similar nature believed to have occurred in Shreveport.

SPD’s Sex Crime Unit conducted an investigation and Adkins was arrested for one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He is currently in the custody of BPSO.

