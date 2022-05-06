Hawaiian couple allegedly chained child to porch, beat him with 2-by-4

Getting Answers
Alexander and Amy Aquino are accused of striking his 14-year-old stepson with a two-by-four...
Alexander and Amy Aquino are accused of striking his 14-year-old stepson with a two-by-four while he was chained by his neck to their porch.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Prosecutors have revealed more specific allegations against a Hawaiian couple accused of beating a restrained child.

Hawaii County prosecutors said Alexander Aquino allegedly struck his 14-year-old stepson with a two-by-four while the boy was chained by his neck to their porch.

Aquino and his wife, Amy, also allegedly failed to render necessary medical aid when the boy broke his back while trying to escape in 2020.

Officials said the child was locked outside of the couple’s home on multiple occasions.

The teen is now in state custody.

Alexander Aquino’s bench trial just finished, and the judge’s verdict is scheduled for May 18.

Meanwhile, Aquino’s wife ― who faces the same charges of unlawful imprisonment of a minor ― pleaded “no contest” in April. She is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Officials said Aquino and his wife were granted supervised release, despite prosecutors’ objections, pending their upcoming court dates.

Both face up to five years in prison if convicted.

