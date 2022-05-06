Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards attends dedication of new residence hall at LSMSA in Natchitoches

The new residence hall at LSMSA in Natchitoches, La. gives high school students a collegiate...
The new residence hall at LSMSA in Natchitoches, La. gives high school students a collegiate experience.(lsmsa.edu)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards made a stop in Natchitoches Friday, May 6 to visit the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA).

The governor joined faculty and staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the school’s new $27 million residence hall. The 110,000 square foot building houses the 360 students who attend the school. Amenities include accessible WiFi and internet service, a laundry room, and a kitchen with a small dining area. School staff members say this residence hall allows their high school students to get a full college experience.

”The idea is to combine both living and learning together and to provide a collegiate experience for these high-achieving students and to provide an environment where they can live and learn around the clock and develop relationships and friendships and explore ideas and have great conversations and develop lifetime friendships,” said John Allen, chief of staff and director of administration for LSMSA.

The four-story building will also have an on-site health clinic and 24-hour front desk security. Click here for more details about the new dorm.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Volunteers provide, install free fire alarms
Volunteers provide, install free fire alarms
Man wanted for multiple thefts
Man wanted for multiple thefts
GSU calls for investigation into volleyball program
GSU calls for investigation into volleyball program
Texarkana ISD awarded $5.7 million grant for students with autism
Texarkana ISD awarded $5.7 million grant for students with autism
Gov. Edwards attends ceremony for new residence hall
Gov. Edwards attends ceremony for new residence hall