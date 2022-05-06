GETTING ANSWERS: Mental health, suicide prevention resources

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students and staff of the Southern University System are mourning the loss of a cheerleader who died the first week of May after taking her own life.

School officials say Arlana Miller, a freshman at Southern, died this week. Before she passed, she wrote a message to her friends and family on social media saying goodbye.

Jaguar Nation, We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a Freshman Southern University Cheerleader. On May 4, 2022, at...

With the recent suicides of young people in both the public and local spotlight, KSLA is getting answers on ways people can support their loved ones before it’s too late. Mental health professionals say suicide is a growing problem, especially among young adults and teens. But officials say there are ways people can help to support their loved ones, even if they are away at school.

Erin York is a licensed professional counselor with Elated Counseling in Shreveport. She says in many cases, there are often no warning signs, however, people can take proactive measures. This includes encouraging loved ones to seek therapy, even if they appear to be okay.

Many college campuses offer free counseling services. This can help young people build strong coping mechanisms. Concerned family members can also help by doing their own research on mental health, avoiding any stigmas. York says it’s important to ask a lot of questions; this can help people gauge whether someone is behaving normally.

York says all of these methods can help, especially when there are no signs of any issues.

”And I hate to say that, but I like to be realistic, but sometimes there’s not, and that can also show a lot of guilt. You know, with families left behind and friends left behind, they’ll be like, ‘I didn’t see anything’ and yeah, you didn’t see anything because there was nothing to see. They put on a really good smile and a really good face on social media. So that’s why I don’t necessarily like to talk about warning signs to look out for, more of a prevention thing. What can we do before? I think that means talking about it,” York said.

The following are resources available to those struggling with mental health, or those simply wanting to take preventative measures. They include lifeline numbers where people can speak with trained counselors, as well as resources to help people navigate what counselor they may need and which ones accept insurance and no insurance.

