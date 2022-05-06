Getting Answers
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least four people have died.

The office of Cuba’s president said in a tweet that Friday’s blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak.

It said search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.

Photos published by government news media show severe damage to the 96-room hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.

