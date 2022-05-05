Strong and severe storms expected for Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! It is a First Alert Weather Day Thursday as we are tracking strong and severe thunderstorms that will be developing later this morning and moving through the region as we go through the afternoon hours. Primary concern is for damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled ruled either as we go through the afternoon hours. The storms will clear out this evening and then the focus will turn to the very warm and scorching hot temperatures we are tracking moving into the region for Mother’s Day weekend and continuing through next week. We are expecting multiple days with highs in the 90s with a few days of record heat not out of the question so you will soon have to work to stay cool.

Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon as a front moves into the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

As for your Thursday please make you have a way to get alerts as we track possible severe weather on the way later today. You should have a relatively easy morning commute as storms will not flare up until around lunchtime or so. During the afternoon hours we are expecting a line of strong and severe storms to move through the region bringing damaging winds along with the potential for large hail. Theses storms should move out of the region by the evening hours moving northwest to southeast through the ArkLaTex. Highs today with the rain and storms expected will only be around the 80 degree mark.

Moving on to Friday and your Mother’s Day weekend we are expecting not stormy, but sizzling weather on the way for the region. Highs on Friday won’t be too bad with temperatures in the mid-80s along with a temporary drop in the humidity, but the weekend will be different. Saturday and Mother’s Day we are expecting low to mid 90s on the way as a ridge builds over the Plains. Combined with rising humidity it will feel more like the middle of June instead of early May. Unless you have a pool, I would recommend Mother’s Day festivities to be safely inside in the air conditioning. Expect a good deal of sunshine both days of the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more dry and hot weather on tap for the region as the ridge of high pressure becomes stationary. Through at least next Wednesday we are expecting dry, sunny, and scorching weather for the region. Multiple days with highs in the low to mid-90s are on the way and possible record highs are not out of the question. Please make sure you take precautions if you are working outside as it will feel oppressive at some points.

In the meantime, stay weather aware for today and be safe! Have a great Thursday!

