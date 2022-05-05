Storms end Thursday then record heat arrives over the weekend

(KSLA) - Severe storms will be winding down this evening and coming to an end by tonight. From there, we will be done with rain for several days. The price we pay for that is an early arrival of Summer.

The rain will still be very heavy and rather intense early this evening. The severe weather should be coming to an end. You will definitely need your umbrella if you plan on being outside at all. After sunset, the rain will start to wind down as storms fall apart and move to the east away from the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be a little cooler wherever rain has recently passed over.

Overnight, the rain will be ending. I’d say by midnight it will all be gone. The clouds will slowly clear behind the rain, so we should wake up to sunshine Friday morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler with lows in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday will go back to dry weather. An isolated shower is possible but unlikely. So, I still have the rain chance at 10%. Temperatures will be a bit warmer after a warm front moves over us. So high temperatures will get up to the mid 80s. This will also be the lowest the humidity will be for several days. Even then, it will still be noticeable.

This weekend will be dry with very limited rain. A shower or two is not ruled out Saturday, but it should not be enough to cancel any plans. Here’s the catch. It will be HOT! Blazing hot! Temperatures over the weekend will get up to the 90s! Especially on Sunday in the mid 90s! That would put us near record territory. Saturday should be just below the record, then Sunday should beat the old record set from 1875. Plus the humidity will be high, making it feel even worse! Feels like temperatures may get up to the triple digits! (Gulp) Stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors. Maybe this year you get your mother a pack of ice or a nice frozen daquiri to cool down with!

Monday and Tuesday will also be very hot with dry conditions. I do not expect much if any rain either of these two days. Temperatures will remain around record territory. So highs will be in the mid 90s. For reference, average high temperatures for early May is only the lower to mid 80s. So we are about 10-15 degrees or so above average. Heat advisories could be issued through next week. Stay cautious in the heat!

Wednesday and Thursday will have more of the same. Extreme heat with basically no chance of rain. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 90s in the afternoon with summertime-like humidity. So feels like temperatures could still be up around the century mark. Even in the morning, temperatures will only cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to this humidity.

Have a great rest of the week, and prepare for all the heat on its way!

