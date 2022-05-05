Red River Water Resource Festival kicks off May 7

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Red River Water Resource Festival is taking place Saturday, May 7.

The 17th annual event promotes wildlife, environmental protection, water safety and water health. This year’s theme is re-introducing the Red River and will include science experiments, games, animals, giveaways and more.

”This weekend we can help you choose which life jacket is best for you. we will also have diff wild life mouths and even some live animals to show you what animal live in and around the water resources along the red river and how you can better protect those animals and protect yourself from those animals while you’re recreating,” said Sarah Nix with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

The festival is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the J. Bennett Johnson Waterway Regional Visitor Center, right across from the Shreveport Aquarium.

