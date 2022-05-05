Power outages, some storm damage reported

(KSLA) — Some damage reports are starting to come in as severe thunderstorms that have produced one confirmed tornado move across parts of the ArkLaTex.

No injuries have been reported.

12:57 p.m.: Exxon in Avinger, Texas, has roof damage, part missing. Quarter size hail at the same time

1:43 p.m.: Creek out of its banks onto U.S. Highway 371 two miles south of Prescott, Ark. in Nevada County

1:47 p.m.: Multiple trees down near Conley Lane east of Vivian and three miles southwest of Hosston.

1:52 p.m.: 1 inch hail reported just outside of Valliant, Okla., Hwy 98 and 70

2:30 p.m.: Water over Highway 19 a mile north of Prescott, Ark.

2:35 p.m.: Report of a roof off a home on Arkansas 29 just north of Highway 82 in Lewisville, Ark.

SWEPCO is reporting service disruptions for 8,506 of its customers in Texas, Louisiana and Texas. Following are outage numbers for ArkLaTex counties and parishes. Not all of the outages are associated with today’s storms:

ARKANSAS: 271

Hempstead: fewer than 5

Howard: 60

Little River: 637

Miller: 40

Sevier: 70

LOUISIANA: 3,703

Bossier: 2,283

Caddo: 1,354

Natchitoches: 63

Sabine: fewer than 5

TEXAS: 4,532

Bowie: 56

Camp: fewer than 5

Cass: 17

Gregg: 2,165

Harrison: 92

Marion: 48

Morris: 13

Panola: 646

Shelby: fewer than 5

Smith: 5

Upshur: 259

Wood: fewer than 5

