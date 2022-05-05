Getting Answers
Power outages, some storm damage reported

Front edge of storms approaching Cross Lake at 2 p.m. May 5, 2022.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Shannon Gerrald)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Some damage reports are starting to come in as severe thunderstorms that have produced one confirmed tornado move across parts of the ArkLaTex.

No injuries have been reported.

12:57 p.m.: Exxon in Avinger, Texas, has roof damage, part missing. Quarter size hail at the same time

1:43 p.m.: Creek out of its banks onto U.S. Highway 371 two miles south of Prescott, Ark. in Nevada County

1:47 p.m.: Multiple trees down near Conley Lane east of Vivian and three miles southwest of Hosston.

1:52 p.m.: 1 inch hail reported just outside of Valliant, Okla., Hwy 98 and 70

2:30 p.m.: Water over Highway 19 a mile north of Prescott, Ark.

2:35 p.m.: Report of a roof off a home on Arkansas 29 just north of Highway 82 in Lewisville, Ark.

RELATED: Rusk County OEM reports downed trees, falling debris in wake of storm

SWEPCO is reporting service disruptions for 8,506 of its customers in Texas, Louisiana and Texas. Following are outage numbers for ArkLaTex counties and parishes. Not all of the outages are associated with today’s storms:

ARKANSAS: 271

  • Hempstead: fewer than 5
  • Howard: 60
  • Little River: 637
  • Miller: 40
  • Sevier: 70

LOUISIANA: 3,703

  • Bossier: 2,283
  • Caddo: 1,354
  • Natchitoches: 63
  • Sabine: fewer than 5

TEXAS: 4,532

  • Bowie: 56
  • Camp: fewer than 5
  • Cass: 17
  • Gregg: 2,165
  • Harrison: 92
  • Marion: 48
  • Morris: 13
  • Panola: 646
  • Shelby: fewer than 5
  • Smith: 5
  • Upshur: 259
  • Wood: fewer than 5
Got photo or videos of storm damage in your area? You can share them here:

