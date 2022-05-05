Getting Answers
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting

Nick Tullier (Photo from 2019)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Nick Tullier, an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy who defied the odds after being badly injured in an ambush shooting in 2016, has died, according to his family.

Tullier, 46, was shot three times on July 17, 2016. He had been with EBRSO for 18 years at the time of the shooting.

Family members said doctors told them he wouldn’t live 24 hours but Tullier proved them wrong and fought for more than 2,000 days.

Brad Garafola, Montrell Jackson, and Matthew Gerald were killed the day of the shooting. Bruce Simmons was shot in the arm. Chad Montgomery was grazed in the head.

The shooting happened around the B-Quik on Airline Highway, which is less than a mile from the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

Tullier leaves behind his parents, James and Mary, and his two sons, Trenton and Gage, along with other family members, and many who were supporting him since getting wounded.

