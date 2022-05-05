Mother of 16-year-old shooting victim calls for justice

Getting Answers
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Quick action by the Hope Arkansas Police Department put one person behind bars following the shooting death of a high school student.

Amy Moses if the mother of TyKendrick Bradford, the 16-year-old fatally shot earlier this week while standing in his front yard.

“I want justice for my son. I want them to feel the same pain I am feeling,” she said.

On Thursday, May 5, the person believed to be responsible for the shooting, Bryceston Marks, 18, turned himself into police.

“Marks is being charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of terroristict act and four counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle,” said Kim Tomblin with Hope police.

TyKendrick was standing outside with friends when someone drove by and started firing from a vehicle.

“I feel great that they arrested him. I want them to get the other folks that were involved with the shooting,” said Moses.

Tomblin says police are still interviewing people to determine other potential suspects. Police have not said what the motive was in this incident.

“We are still interviewing people and if there are any other arrest warrants, any other people out there, we will be getting warrants on them. But to my knowledge we don’t know that yet,” said Tomblin.

Funeral arrangements for TyKendrick are pending as the family raises money for the expense.

“Oh yes, he’s going to be truly missed. That’s my baby, I love him so much. I hate they took my son at a young age, at 16,” said Moses.

