Man dies 4 days after being found shot in his head and sitting in an SUV on Prospect Street

Investigators say they have 2 suspects and consider both to be armed and dangerous
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah Williams, 22, one count of principal to attempted first-degree murder. Investigators consider both men to be armed and dangerous.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died four days after being shot in his head in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

The Caddo coroner’s office announced his death Wednesday, May 4 and identified him as 28-year-old Jared Pelletier, of the 700 block of Huron Street in Shreveport.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 in the 200 block of Prospect Street.

It’s there between Centenary Boulevard and Morehead Avenue that officers found Pelletier wounded and sitting in a black SUV. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died Wednesday.

Shreveport police have identified two suspects in the shooting.

Investigators say they consider 20-year-old Thomas Office and 22-year-old Elijah Williams to be armed and dangerous.

Office is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree-murder. And authorities say they have a warrant to arrest Williams on a charge of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Police have said that they believe the gunman knew Pelletier and that it was a targeted shooting.

Pelletier’s death brings the number of homicides in Caddo Parish to 23 this year.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Office and/or Williams to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select #3.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, accessing the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

