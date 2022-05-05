Getting Answers
Man arrested, charge in hotel shooting

The victim is fighting for her life in a Shreveport hospital
Matthew Foster, 39, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Matthew Foster, 39, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.(Shreveport City Jail | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is charged following a shooting that left one woman fighting for her life.

Matthew Foster, 39, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

It happened May 3 around 5:45 a.m. on W Monkhouse Drive. Caddo Parish dispatch records show at least five units with the Shreveport Police Department and four EMS units initially responded to the scene.

At the scene, officers found a woman with at least a gunshot injury to the upper body. She was sent to a Shreveport hospital with a life-threatening injury, according to police.

Investigators were able to determine that Foster was reportedly responsible for the shooting.

No bond is set. Foster was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

