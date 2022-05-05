Man arrested, charge in hotel shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is charged following a shooting that left one woman fighting for her life.

Matthew Foster, 39, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

It happened May 3 around 5:45 a.m. on W Monkhouse Drive. Caddo Parish dispatch records show at least five units with the Shreveport Police Department and four EMS units initially responded to the scene.

At the scene, officers found a woman with at least a gunshot injury to the upper body. She was sent to a Shreveport hospital with a life-threatening injury, according to police.

Investigators were able to determine that Foster was reportedly responsible for the shooting.

No bond is set. Foster was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.