Family of 3-year-old shot, killed while sleeping urges community to help stop violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a passionate demonstration in the name of hope in Downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 4.

The program was called “Following the Light of Love,” and it comes just 22 days since 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. was shot and killed while sleeping.

“I can’t get it out of my mind, hearing my daughter screaming on April 12. When she cried out to me and said, mama they killed my baby. You don’t ever want that phone call,” said Cathy Toliver, the grandmother of Devin Page Jr.

Underneath a billboard in Town Square with a picture of Devin Page and his mother on it, where people looking to spark a message of change.

“Until it knocks on your door, you have got to stop walking around as if you are above the law as if you are above trouble as if you are above situations. You’ve got to stop acting like things don’t apply to you,” said Toliver.

Folks rallied to remember not only Page, but the dozens of other victims lost to senseless gun violence across Baton Rouge.

“Everybody out here, you have an expiration date. And you do not know when your day, or your number, or your name will be called,” said Toliver.

Families who have lost loved ones in similar ways showed up to support.

Like the father of 2-year-old Azariah Thomas who was shot and killed in October of 2020

“For this to happen again to someone that you know, and for them to have to go through what you’ve been through, it’s hard and I don’t wish this at nobody,” said Vincent Hutchinson, Azariah’s father.

While police arrested a suspect in his son’s killing, there are still few answers as to who killed little Devin.

“People that know my son have been coming up to me, sharing their stories about the tragic losses that they have encountered. To this day, they still haven’t gotten justice either,” said Tye Toliver, the mother of Devin Page Jr.

“At this point, the detectives are following up on all investigative leads,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

The chief hopes that the powerful words that come from family members of crime victims will possibly urge the friends of criminals to speak up.

“We’re seeing a lot more cooperation coming in, but we need more. We need someone to call us, somebody in that person’s inner circle. Somebody related to those persons who are responsible for this has information, and we’re asking them to do the right thing,” said Chief Paul.

And for those who don’t want to be part of the solution to curbing the violence, this family has a message.

“It’s easy to talk about you, why? Because the people that are talking ain’t doing nothing. And that’s what makes me angry. If you not going to do anything, then move out of the way,” said Toliver.

At the event downtown in honor of Devin Page Jr. and other victims, participants encouraged anyone at-risk to reach out to the community organization below:

