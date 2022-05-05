GSU announces independent review to be conducted on allegations involving women’s volleyball program

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - According to a tweet from the Grambling State University’s athletic department, an independent review will be conducted into the allegations involving the women’s volleyball program.

Our focus will remain on the success of every student Grambling State University. #GramFam pic.twitter.com/RmN2IhxynW — Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) May 5, 2022

The university has hired the national law office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to conduct the investigation. The tweet says the review will be “led by counsel who are experienced in legal matters involving collegiate athletics and NCAA compliance.”

The final report will be presented to GSU President Rick Gallot.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.