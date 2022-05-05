Getting Answers
GETTING ANSWERS: When should you discuss abortion with your teenager?

(MGN)
By Kori Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As more conversations circulate about the leaked Roe v. Wade document, health officials say it might be time to have a talk with your teens about what’s going on.

Licensed Clinical Professional Laura Alderman with LSU Health Shreveport said the first step a parent can take is to let your teen take the lead with asking questions and respond accordingly. She said it is important to pay attention to exactly what it is they are asking so you can avoid oversharing.

You can even start the conversation by asking “What is your biggest worry today?” which could help break the ice in talking about the subject. Alderman said avoiding the conversation could potentially do more harm than good in the long run.

“Children will reach their own conclusions and these will not necessarily be factual because their brain development is not complete. Their ability to discern answers to tough questions like this is limited. I do think it’s important for us to give them factual, rational, reassuring information and not assume that they aren’t worried, and not assume that they won’t try to figure this out for themselves,” she said.

Alderman said it’s also important to take note of your child’s behavior as divisive talks about abortion and other sensitive topics play out on the national stage. This includes disruptions in their sleep and appetite. Being aware of their behavior can help you gauge whether it’s time to have a discussion.

