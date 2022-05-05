Getting Answers
Funeral services set for 13-year-old shooting victim

A celebration of Landry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street.(Source: Gray News)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral plans have been set for Landry Anglin, the teen who died from a stray gunshot on Fairfield Avenue.

A celebration of Landry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street.

Parking will be available at the convention center’s parking garage.

Landry will be interred at Centuries Memorial Park.

For Landry’s obituary, click or tap here.

