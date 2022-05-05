Funeral services set for 13-year-old shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral plans have been set for Landry Anglin, the teen who died from a stray gunshot on Fairfield Avenue.

A celebration of Landry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street.

Parking will be available at the convention center’s parking garage.

Landry will be interred at Centuries Memorial Park.

