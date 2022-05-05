Concerned Shreveport neighbors to discuss reducing violence during town hall meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Less than one week after a 13-year-old was fatally shot in a horrific rolling shootout through the South Highlands neighborhood, frustrated residents are uniting Thursday evening to discuss ways to reduce violent crime.

That meeting is set to begin at 5:30 inside Caddo Magnet High School. Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, who represents District B, is hosting the discussion.

In an interview with KSLA News 12 ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Fuller explained that simply adding more police officers is not enough to stop violence before it happens.

She also asks residents who plan to speak to keep questions and comments brief, so as many people as possible have the opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions.

According to Shreveport police records, Landry Anglin was sitting in a home with her family on the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue on Sunday, when she was struck by a stray bullet from a nearby shootout.

Police have recovered one of the vehicles in the shootout, but are still looking for others.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses report hearing scores of gunshots. In fact, one nearby porch camera captured 12 straight seconds of non-stop gunfire.

Police ask anyone with information that could help investigators to call SPD.

Anglin was set to finish her 8th-grade year at Caddo Middle Magnet in 2022.

