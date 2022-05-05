Child hit by vehicle at Jewella at Silver Pine; police investigating hit-and-run accident
Injuries no longer are considered to be life-threatening, police spokesman says
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating an accident in which a child was hit by a vehicle.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show police responded to a major hit-and-run at Jewella Avenue at Silver Pine Boulevard at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
A police spokesman later told KSLA News 12 that the child’s injuries no longer are considered to be life-threatening.
