Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BCPD looking for 11-year-old runaway

Kamarion Defrank
Kamarion Defrank(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Kamarion Defrank, 11, ran away from his home in the 2500 block of Northside Drive on Wednesday, May 4. He was last seen wearing long black shorts and a black shirt. He was also riding a bicycle.

Defrank is around 5′4 and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact BCPD at (318) 741-8610.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 15
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
Man dies 4 days after being found shot in his head and sitting in an SUV on Prospect Street
(AP File Photo/Judi Bottoni)
Convicted child rapist is ineligible to be considered for parole, La. Supreme Court rules
SULC grads pave way for future students
SULC grads pave way for future students
Coroner names man killed in Prospect Street shooting
Coroner names man killed in Prospect Street shooting
Red River Water Resource Festival kicks off May 7