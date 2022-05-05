BCPD looking for 11-year-old runaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Kamarion Defrank, 11, ran away from his home in the 2500 block of Northside Drive on Wednesday, May 4. He was last seen wearing long black shorts and a black shirt. He was also riding a bicycle.

Defrank is around 5′4 and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact BCPD at (318) 741-8610.

