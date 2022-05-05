18-year-old charged with murder in Hope teen’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has turned himself in to police following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.

Bryceston Marks, 18, of Bryant, Arkansas is charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act, and four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the death of TyKendrick Bradford.

Bryceston Marks, 18 (Hope Police Department)

Marks turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5.

The shooting took place around midnight on Tuesday, May 3. Police were called to the 600 block of S Walnut Street and found Bradford with a gunshot wound. He was sent to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

