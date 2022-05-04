Getting Answers
Woman reportedly shoots man in leg on Hardy Street while trying to shoot other woman

A shooting was reported on Hardy Street in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in Shreveport Wednesday morning (May 4).

It happened just minutes before 9 a.m. in the 3500 block of Hardy Street between Mertis and San Jacinto avenues. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least six units with the Shreveport Police Department and five EMS units initially responded to the call.

A shooting was reported on Hardy Street in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.(KSLA)

A witness at the scene says a woman driving a white Chevy Sonic opened her door, aimed a gun at her and a man, then started firing, hitting the man in the leg. The witness also says the woman had kids in the car. The male victim was taken to hospital. SPD is looking for the vehicle involved.

Police say the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They’re currently looking for a Black female suspect. They say she was involved in an ongoing dispute with another woman. She was reportedly trying to shoot the woman, but hit her brother in the left leg instead.

No other information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more is learned.

