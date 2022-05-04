Gov. Edwards, other officials hold news conference on 2022 hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season is less than one month away. It begins June 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by other Louisiana officials for a news conference on hurricane preparedness.

Officials discussed preparedness basics for the public and hit on how COVID may impact hurricane season.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) also hosted a rehearsal of a concept drill as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, which is May 1 through May 7.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.