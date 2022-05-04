Getting Answers
Gov. Edwards, other officials hold news conference on 2022 hurricane season

Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by other Louisiana officials for a news conference on hurricane preparedness.
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by other Louisiana officials for a news conference on hurricane preparedness.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season is less than one month away. It begins June 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by other Louisiana officials for a news conference on hurricane preparedness.

Officials discussed preparedness basics for the public and hit on how COVID may impact hurricane season.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) also hosted a rehearsal of a concept drill as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, which is May 1 through May 7.

