SULC soon-to-be graduates pave way for future students

By Jade Myers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a historical moment for the Southern University Law Center’s off campus instructional site in Shreveport.

Seven students from their inaugural class are graduating later this month. They spent their last semester of law school in Shreveport to obtain their juris doctorate.

The students were part of SULC’s plan to establish a path for increasing legal education in the area. The director of the off-campus instructional site expressed how the program will create opportunities for others.

“They completed their J.D. from Southern University Law Center, but what they did that was historical was that they decided to be a part of a vision larger than ourselves. We’re on a pathway to creating a branch campus,” said Director Deleso Alford.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from students about their experience.

