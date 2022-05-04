Strong storms followed by scorching heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We continue to track strong and possible severe storms on the way Thursday as a front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex. Out ahead of that front today we are tracking toasty temperatures with highs around the 90 degree mark. During the day Thursday storms will start to move through the region and severe weather will be possible through the early evening hours with damaging winds and large hail being the biggest concerns for the region. Once we get past the storms tomorrow the major story heading through the weekend and into next week will be the intense heat that we are expecting for the ArkLaTex. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 100, and this is likely to continue through next week as well.

Strong and severe storms will be moving through the ArkLaTex as we go through the day Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while an isolated shower is not out of the question we should stay dry for the most part. Temperatures will be rising throughout the day and we are expecting high temperatures this afternoon to be around the 90 degree along with some elevated mugginess that will make a prolonged period of time outside unpleasant. Like Tuesday afternoon we should see a partly cloudy skies all day long.

Moving on to Thursday we are expecting a front to begin to move into the region during the mid-morning hours, spawning a developing line of storms in East Texas that will move east throughout the day. The storms should be at their strongest as they move through central portions of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours with damaging winds and large being the primary concern, but some tornadic activity cannot be ruled out. The storms should clear out during the evening hours Thursday followed by clearing skies and highs back in the upper 80s on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week the big story for the region is going to be the incredible heat that will be moving in for the ArkLaTex and really the central US as a whole. Highs for your Mother’s Day weekend will be in the mid-90s with humidity that will be pushing the ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 100 degrees. Heat Advisories are not completely out of the question. Heading into next week more of the same is expected with more days with highs in the 90s along with muggy conditions as a massive ridge of high pressure dominates the Central US.

In the meantime, please make you have a way to get alerts as the storms get ready to roll through Thursday. Have a great day!

