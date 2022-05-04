Getting Answers
Record-high inflation impacting both customers & grocery store owners

(Source: Pexels (custom credit))
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s no secret that when you go to the grocery store, your bill is a lot higher. Inflation has seen record highs across the nation, and it’s impacting both customers and store workers.

Maggio Grocery and Deli opened in Bossier nearly 100 years ago. Owner Vince Maggio said he’s trying to keep costs down at his store.

“Milk’s going up, I hear it could be $7 a gallon. Mine is $5.99 a gallon right now. You don’t make much on it. Eggs have done up $3 a dozen and I hear they gunna go up to $4, maybe $ 4.50,” he said.

The current inflation rate for the 12-month period ending in March 2022 is 8.5%, the highest it has been since 1981, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator.

Rashida Dawson works in the Financial Stability Department for United Way. She said it starts with having a budget and emergency funds.

“Live within your means, also have your list and also if you feel that you’re family doesn’t need to have these savings tips, pay it forward,” she said.

