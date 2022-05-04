Planet Fitness offering free summer memberships for high school students
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re trying to keep teens busy this summer, they can now go to the gym for free.
Planet Fitness is offering a High School Summer Pass membership to those age 14-19, at no cost. Registration begins May 16 and the membership lasts through August 31.
Teens who get a membership will be entered to win a $500 scholarship. Those under 18 will need to fill out the paperwork with their parents.
