Person found dead after small fire at Super 8 Motel

A person was found dead Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after a small fire in one of the rooms at the Super 8 Motel on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Jade Myers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a small fire at a motel on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, fire crews were called out to the Super 8 Motel on Monkhouse Drive between Jefferson Paige Road and Lyba Street. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese says there was a small fire in one of the rooms, and someone was found dead in that room.

At this time, it’s unclear exactly how the victim died. This story will be updated as more information is learned.

