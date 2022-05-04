Medics take injured student to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department medics took a student to a hospital after some type of incident at a Caddo Parish school.

Details about what happened are limited.

The student was on the second floor at Caddo Magnet High in Shreveport when it happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, a Fire Department spokesman said.

A Caddo School District spokesperson described the student’s injuries as minor and said that the student will be OK and that counselors are involved with the injured student.

No other student was involved.

