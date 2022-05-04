Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Medics take injured student to hospital

It happened after some type of incident at a Caddo Parish school
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department medics took a student to a hospital after some type of incident at a Caddo Parish school.

Details about what happened are limited.

The student was on the second floor at Caddo Magnet High in Shreveport when it happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, a Fire Department spokesman said.

A Caddo School District spokesperson described the student’s injuries as minor and said that the student will be OK and that counselors are involved with the injured student.

No other student was involved.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 15
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Damion Loyd, DOB: 4/14/1986
Shreveport man accused of beating up woman, stealing her car
Hanna Barker
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Kaila Posey
‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey died by suicide at 16, according to family statement
(Source: MGN)
Man sentenced to 99 years in prison for brutally assaulting mother, uncle