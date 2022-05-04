Man arrested for alleged stabbing in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is being charged after allegedly stabbing someone in Texarkana.

Officials with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department say on Tuesday, May 3 around 8:20 p.m., officers were called out to the 5100 block of N Stateline Avenue for a stabbing. When they got there, they found a person lying on the ground bleeding, being tended to by a bystander. Officers called for an ambulance. The victim reportedly identified the person who stabbed them as Patrick Ardwin. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later reported to be in stable condition.

While searching the scene for evidence, detectives reportedly found fresh blood in the neighboring hotel. Officials aren’t clear at this time about where the stabbing actually occurred.

Officers were able to located Ardwin, 34, of Ashdown, in the back of a parked vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Ardwin was arrested and charged with second-degree battery. He was taken to the Miller County Jail and booked.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Detective Wayne Easley at 903-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

