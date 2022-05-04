How to cope with ‘triggering’ national issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - No matter which side of the aisle you stand on, abortion is a sensitive issue. For those who may be personally affected by abortion or know someone who is, the national conversation right now could be triggering.

The word “triggered” has become a popular term to describe anything that causes emotional discomfort or trauma. According to health officials, trauma is known to have long-lasting and repetitive effects on our minds.

Licensed Clinical Professional Laura Alderman said there are different ways you can cope. She said the first step you should take if you find yourself triggers is to get to a calm state of mind. She said the goal is to quiet the fight or flight response.

Next, you can try meditation. Alderman said this could help you in staying present and not focusing on past experiences. This should be coupled with slow, deep breaths.

Alderman said if you feel emotionally triggered for a prolonged period of time, it might be best to speak with a mental health professional.

