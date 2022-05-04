Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Hanna Barker, 26, the Natchitoches woman accused in connection with the July 2018 burning death of her infant son, has accepted a plea bargain on new charges.

Barker pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter of a child under 10 years old with a 10 year sentence and a count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old with a 30 year sentence.

Barker will serve both sentences concurrently, for a total of 30 years.

An important note: Barker pled guilty under the Alford Plea, which essentially means she maintains innocence, but accepted the plea out of her own best interest.

Barker had faced two charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child younger than 12 years old. District attorney Billy Harrington had also pushed for the death penalty.

She was supposed to stand trial for those charges in Calcasieu Parish on June 6.

Levi was 6-months-old in July of 2018 when Barker first told police he disappeared when two men confronted her at her home and pepper-sprayed her in the face. She claimed she escaped from the men and when she got back home, her son was missing. The baby was later found a few miles away with severe burns on 90% of his body, the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office says. He died a few hours later in a Shreveport hospital.

Barker’s girlfriend, Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 29, of Natchitoches, has admitted to the homicide. Smith previously pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and cruelty to a juvenile. Natchitoches officials say on Wednesday, May 4, she was sentenced to a total of 80 years imprisonment. Her plea agreement was contingent upon her testifying against Barker.

Judge Desiree Dyess presided over the case.

“The loss of my grandson and knowing how he was murdered has been devastating. For the past three years, our hearts have been broken and there will always be a void in our lives because of this evil. I will never forget the joy Levi brought to us in his short life. I want to remember him in a happy way not have to relive all of this again during a trial,” said Kathy Ellerbe, Levi’s grandmother, prior to the hearing.

“In my experience prosecuting cases throughout Louisiana, this case ranks as one of the most heinous and callous acts of cruelty I have ever seen,” said Special Prosecutor Clifford Strider, who has over 40 years experience in prosecuting capital cases and violent crimes.

