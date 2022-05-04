Grover Cannon appeal denied by Louisiana Supreme Court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, May 3, the Louisiana Supreme Court denied Grover Cannon’s request to have his 2019 conviction vacated.

Cannon conviction was for the first-degree murder of SPD Officer Thomas LaValley. The lengthy trial ended with Cannon being found guilty for the Aug. 5, 2015 slaying of LaValley.

The officer was shot numerous times after responding to a disturbance call at Cannon’s home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Cannon faced the death penalty, however, when the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Cannon argued that his trial counsel undermined his defense. The Second Circuit Court of Appeal, and now the Louisiana Supreme Court, found otherwise.

