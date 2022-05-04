Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Frickey’s accused killers plead not guilty in dragging death

Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and killed Linda Frickey, 73.(New Orleans Police Department/Family photo/WVUE)
By Rob Masson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was an emotional Wednesday morning for friends and family of Linda Frickey, 73, who was dragged to death in Mid City nearly two months ago.

For the first time, Frickey’s loved ones laid eyes on the four juveniles accused of murder in their initial court appearance.

All four issued a plea of not guilty to second-degree murder charges.

Last week, the Orleans Parish District Attorney announced the accused killers would be tried as adults because the sentencing limits in the juvenile system were not enough for a crime of this magnitude.

“Four or five years is just not enough,” D.A. Jason Williams said. “The juvenile sentencing limits would be inadequate to ensure that these young people are appropriately held accountable for taking a life.”

“Definitely glad to be in criminal court. Glad we are going into an adult court because this is too heinous,” Frickey’s sister, Jinny Lynn-Griffin said outside of the courthouse.

RELATED STORIES

‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Family and friends gather to remember car jacking victim Linda Frickey, write her name on the levee

Frickey’s family and friends sat just a few feet away from John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis.

The teens are accused of carjacking Frickey on Bienville Street in broad daylight on March 21, dragging her several blocks while she was tangled in her seatbelt to the point where her arm was severed from her body.

“This was one of the most violent carjackings we’ve ever seen; these young people dragged Mrs. Frickey, severing her arm as they all fled the scene in her car. Today’s grand jury decision to indict these young people for Second Degree Murder is fair and ensures they are appropriately held accountable,” Williams said in a statement.

Much of the gruesome killing was caught on camera.

“The issue is going to be what was in these kids’ minds?” legal analyst Joe Raspanti says. “The only place where there’s going to be wiggle room is ‘oh we didn’t intend to kill her’ and maybe they’ll land on a manslaughter or possible negligent homicide as verdicts that the jury can pick.”

Bond for each of the accused will remain at $1 million while they await trial.

“I am mad now,” Griffin said. “I was mad when I saw them. They killed my sister and they say not guilty.”

If convicted, all four will face mandatory life sentences in prison with the possibility for parole after 25 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 15
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
Man dies 4 days after being found shot in his head and sitting in an SUV on Prospect Street
(AP File Photo/Judi Bottoni)
Convicted child rapist is ineligible to be considered for parole, La. Supreme Court rules
SULC grads pave way for future students
SULC grads pave way for future students
Coroner names man killed in Prospect Street shooting
Coroner names man killed in Prospect Street shooting
Red River Water Resource Festival kicks off May 7