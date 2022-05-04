Child’s death reopens fresh wounds for some who’ve suffered similar losses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tuesday marked two months since Tasha Myers son Devin was shot to death not far from home.

So her fresh wounds were quickly reopened when she learned of 13-year-old Landry Anglin being mortally wounded by a stray bullet during a rolling shootout in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood.

“It needs to stop. That baby can’t see her future, like my son.”

Myers said seeing hundreds of people gather Monday for a walk against violence was encouraging.

“How many kids we done lost? Too many. It’s just sad that it keeps going on, every kid getting younger and younger.”

Also Tuesday, First Baptist Church and Volunteers for Youth Justice held a community support group meeting at the church. The goal was to help adults impacted by Anglin’s death deal with trauma.

“When you can be mindful of maybe a trauma that you have unresolved and has not been healed, it’s first critical that you heal that place in you so that you better to work with others,” said Lucinda Miles, of Volunteers for Youth Justice.

Anglin’s death marks the sixth death of a child under the age of 18 this year.

