Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Child’s death reopens fresh wounds for some who’ve suffered similar losses

“How many kids we done lost? Too many. ...”
A Community in Crisis walk was led by Landry Anglin's father and other community members May 2,...
A Community in Crisis walk was led by Landry Anglin's father and other community members May 2, 2022, a day after the 13-year-old's life was cut short by a stray bullet fired during a rolling shootout in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Tuesday marked two months since Tasha Myers son Devin was shot to death not far from home.

So her fresh wounds were quickly reopened when she learned of 13-year-old Landry Anglin being mortally wounded by a stray bullet during a rolling shootout in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood.

“It needs to stop. That baby can’t see her future, like my son.”

Myers said seeing hundreds of people gather Monday for a walk against violence was encouraging.

“How many kids we done lost? Too many. It’s just sad that it keeps going on, every kid getting younger and younger.”

RELATED: Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood

Also Tuesday, First Baptist Church and Volunteers for Youth Justice held a community support group meeting at the church. The goal was to help adults impacted by Anglin’s death deal with trauma.

“When you can be mindful of maybe a trauma that you have unresolved and has not been healed, it’s first critical that you heal that place in you so that you better to work with others,” said Lucinda Miles, of Volunteers for Youth Justice.

Anglin’s death marks the sixth death of a child under the age of 18 this year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect
The victim of a shooting in Minden showed up at a Shreveport hospital during the early morning...
Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital
Tykendrick Bradford, 15
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting

Latest News

BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
Grover Cannon's appeal denied
Grover Cannon's appeal denied
Shreveport nonprofit holds Give For Good event, field day
Shreveport nonprofit holds Give For Good event, field day
BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
BREAKING: The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.