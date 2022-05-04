BR police say 4 shootings last week likely connected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said the shootings of four homeless men in the South Sherwood Forest area last week were likely committed by the same person. Three of the victims died.

The shootings of four homeless men in the South Sherwood Forest area last week were likely committed by the same person, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. (WAFB)

However, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said detectives do not believe the shootings were random.

“At this time, we don’t think someone is just randomly going out there trying to kill homeless people,” said McKneely.

All of the killings happened on Friday, April 29, 2022. The victims who died included Nikko Haney, age 18, Jaylon Carlin, age 23, and Ryan Priest, age 38. The fourth victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition.

Police are still trying to find and identify the shooter. They ask anyone with information on who the shooter is to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.