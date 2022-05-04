Getting Answers
7-mile stretch of I-20 to be closed

The closure is part of the I-20/I-220/Barksdale Air Force Base interchange access project
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KSLA) — Part of westbound Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish will be closed Saturday night and into Sunday morning, weather permitting.

The seven-mile section between Interstate 220 (Exit 26) and Louisiana Highway 157 (Exit 33) will be shut down from 10 p.m. May 7 until 5 a.m. May 8, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises.

The closure is to allow workers to remove and replace overhead signs as part of ongoing construction of the I-20/I-220/Barksdale Air Force Base interchange access project.

During the closure, westbound traffic will be detoured via LA 157 and U.S. Highway 80.

Detour signage will be in place as necessary.

