7-mile stretch of I-20 to be closed

(KSLA) — Part of westbound Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish will be closed Saturday night and into Sunday morning, weather permitting.

The seven-mile section between Interstate 220 (Exit 26) and Louisiana Highway 157 (Exit 33) will be shut down from 10 p.m. May 7 until 5 a.m. May 8, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises.

The closure is to allow workers to remove and replace overhead signs as part of ongoing construction of the I-20/I-220/Barksdale Air Force Base interchange access project.

During the closure, westbound traffic will be detoured via LA 157 and U.S. Highway 80.

Detour signage will be in place as necessary.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.