2 arrested, 1 sought following deer lease burglary

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are facing charges following a burglary last month, and authorities are searching for one other person who may be involved.

Jarrod Welch and Amanda Woodle are being held at the Miller County Detention Center pending arraignment. Deputies are also searching for Charles Damon Ziska, who remains at large.

On April 28, Miller County sheriff’s deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at a deer lease. A person reportedly forced their way into several campers on the property, taking multiple guns, hunting clothing, hunting equipment and three ATV utility vehicles.

Then, around 2:34 a.m. on May 1, deputies observed Welch leaving his home, operating one of the stolen ATVs, according to a news release. Deputies later took Welch into custody. He was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant for Welch’s home. Detectives recovered several stolen items at the home, which was also occupied by Woodle. She was taken into custody.

Anyone with any information regarding the burglaries, additional information or regarding Ziska’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Grigsby at (870) 774-3001.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.