Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Bystanders scramble for cover during mass shooting on Magazine Street

A bystander takes cover behind a car and other sprint away from Balcony Bar during a hail of...
A bystander takes cover behind a car and other sprint away from Balcony Bar during a hail of gunfire that wounded six people.(WVUE)
By David Jones
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New video shows people scrambling for cover during a mass shooting at Balcony Bar late Friday (April 29).

One video from across Magazine Street shows people sitting outside Balcony Bar when bullets start flying. They are seen running away, looking for cover.

A second video from Harmony Street shows a person ducking behind a blue car for cover, running away once the coast seems clear.

Two men were wounded and four women were struck in their legs and lower bodies during the shooting.

RELATED STORIES:

Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Mayor Cantrell: Violent crime trends ’moving in the right direction’ in New Orleans

6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

The gunfire appears to have targeted a reputed New Orleans gang member who recently was released after a murder case against him fell apart, law enforcement sources told Fox 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 15
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

BREAKING; The Natchez Steamboat has sustained fire damage. Developing situation.
Natchez steamboat sustains fire damage
A Community in Crisis walk was led by Landry Anglin's father and other community members May 2,...
Child’s death reopens fresh wounds for some who’ve suffered similar losses
Grover Cannon's appeal denied
Grover Cannon's appeal denied
Shreveport nonprofit holds Give For Good event, field day
Shreveport nonprofit holds Give For Good event, field day
Texarkana touted for best water in state
Texarkana touted for best water in state