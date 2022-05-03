Wanted second-degree murder suspect located, arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, a homicide suspect was taken into custody on the evening of Monday, May 2.

Zacorious Williams, 21, was apprehended in the 200 block of W 68th Street by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and a member of SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shreveport City Jail after an interview with investigators.

A search warrant was issued for the home and detectives found a large amount of narcotics and multiple fire arms.

Williams was wanted for second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened on March 29 in the 8200 block of Pines Road.

