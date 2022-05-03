Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Wanted second-degree murder suspect located, arrested

Zacorious Williams
Zacorious Williams(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport police, a homicide suspect was taken into custody on the evening of Monday, May 2.

Zacorious Williams, 21, was apprehended in the 200 block of W 68th Street by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and a member of SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shreveport City Jail after an interview with investigators.

A search warrant was issued for the home and detectives found a large amount of narcotics and multiple fire arms.

Williams was wanted for second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened on March 29 in the 8200 block of Pines Road.

RELATED: Police looking for suspect after victim found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apts.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect
The victim of a shooting in Minden showed up at a Shreveport hospital during the early morning...
Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Caddo Parish man dies when pickup runs off road, hits tree in Bossier Parish

Latest News

Tykendrick Bradford, 15
Family, community call for end of violence after 15-year-old fatally shot in Hope
Texarkana Water Utilities treats raw water from Millwood Lake and Wright Patman Lake and...
Texarkana water deemed best in Arkansas
ArkLaTex organizations react to leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion
Tykendrick Bradford, 15
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting