VIDEO: Deputy strikes woman during brother’s arrest in Luling

LULING, La. (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a video began circulating on social media showing a physical encounter between a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s deputy and the sister of a man they were arresting.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were in the 1300 block of Paul Fredrick Street on an unrelated call on May 2 when Keith Robinson Jr., 26, was spotted walking on the street. Robinson is a convicted felon with a violent history and a probation warrant out for his arrest, officials say.

When deputies attempted to arrest Robinson, he ran. Deputy Henry Sill deployed his taser, but the sheriff’s office says it was ineffective. A second officer was able to detain Robinson and take him into custody in the roadway.

While searching the man, officials say his sister, MaryLee Robinson, 30, approached deputies while recording on her phone and shouting at her brother. Bodycam footage shows the assisting deputy asking her to stop “egging him on.” Deputies reportedly told her she could record on her phone but was asked to stay in her yard.

Robinson reportedly left her yard and again approached deputies in the middle of the street while they were putting her brother in the back of a police unit. At this time, the sheriff’s office says deputies asked her to back away but they say she refused.

Moments later, Deputy Sill attempted to place MaryLee into custody, but she ran a short distance away. Bodycam footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Deputy Sill chasing after her towards a residence.

*WARNING: Graphic language* Bodycam footage has been spliced together with cell phone video taken from the scene below.

Officials say MaryLee continued to resist arrest. The bodycam footage shows Deputy Sill grabbing her hair and she falls to the ground. Sill then gets on top of her.

Other friends and family members were also recording cell phone videos and shouting by this time.

Deputy Sill is seen pushing MaryLee and then appears to punch her twice in the face. Officials say she hit him in the face, swung at him a second time, and kicked at him, knocking his taser out of his duty belt.

“Deputy Sill felt his taser holster crack upon MaryLee Robinson’s kick, glanced down and realized his taser was no longer on his duty belt,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Sill used “an empty handed distraction technique to gain control and take her into custody.”

“This was successful,” the press release says.

MaryLee continued to kick the rear windows and doors of a police unit after being placed inside it, the sheriff’s office reports. She was transported to a hospital where staff observed “no visible marks or scratches,” officials say.

The bodycam video goes on to show Deputy Sill explaining to another deputy what he says happened.

“She came literally to where my brake light was and she said ‘I can go wherever I want.’ So I went to go snatch her and she took off running from me,” Sill says. “She pushed me and momentum pushed her and she hit the trailer. She started swinging so I struck her... and I struck her a few times.”

An administrative investigation into the incident is ongoing. Sill is currently still on duty at this time.

“He used open-handed techniques,” St. Charles Parish Chief Rodney Madere says. “People think he was striking her, but he had to do what he had to do.”

The Robinson family and the St. Charles Parish chapter of the NAACP went to the sheriff’s office to discuss the incident, looking for answers.

“I was appalled, but I want to see all the video and make sure they dot all the I’s,” Jonathan Parnell of the NAACP says.

MaryLee faces seven charges, including battery of a police officer and interfering with a law enforcement investigation. Her brother was arrested for resisting arrest and a felony probation violation.

